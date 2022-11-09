Search

09 Nov 2022

Northern Ireland nurse vote to strike over pay and patient safety concerns

Nurses in Northern Ireland have voted to take part in strike action over pay levels and patient safety concerns.

They are set to join colleagues across the UK in taking action, with the first strike expected to take place before the end of the year.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) described poor pay as a “key contributing factor to acute staff shortages across the UK, affecting patient safety”.

It said there are 2,493 nursing vacancies in Northern Ireland’s HSC (Health and Social Care Service), and a similar number in the independent sector. 

The Fair Pay for Nursing campaign is calling for a pay rise of 5% above inflation.

Rita Devlin, director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, said the decision to strike was not one that was taken lightly.

“Nurses in Northern Ireland have today spoken loudly and clearly to tell our politicians that we can no longer tolerate the unacceptable and at times unsafe conditions that nursing staff are putting up with, day in day out,” she said.

“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly but it is clear that our members feel they have no other choice but to take action on behalf of their patients.

“Three years ago we were preparing for the first ever strike action undertaken by the RCN across the UK.

“None of us thought we would be back in the same position so quickly and many of members will be very dismayed that we are here again.

“However, a key part of being a nurse is to advocate on behalf of patients and this decision is undoubtedly based on the fact that nurses are reporting that they simply cannot give the level of care and treatment to patients that is required.

“Low pay has made it very difficult to retain nursing staff and if it is not addressed quickly, we can only expect conditions to deteriorate further.

“In addition, nurses in Northern Ireland are once again the lowest paid in the UK thanks to the current political situation.

“This is completely unfair and has only served to make our profession feel more undervalued than ever before.”

Local News

