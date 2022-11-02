Search

04 Nov 2022

More wind and rain as November continues its blustery, wet start

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 3:17 PM

Wet and windy weather will batter parts of the UK as November continues its blustery beginning.

Heavy rain is set to fall across parts of the South East of England overnight and into Thursday morning, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for that area, stretching from Portsmouth to Canterbury, from midnight until mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Up to 40mm of rain could fall in coastal areas, the forecaster said.

The Met Office said spray and flooding on roads could disrupt journeys, with bus and train services possibly affected, and some flooding of homes and businesses possible.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for wind is in place across northern and north-western parts of Scotland from Wednesday evening until 8am on Thursday.

Wednesday is expected to see strong southerly and south-westerly winds bringing gusts of up to 65mph to some parts.

The Met Office said Northern Ireland and western Scotland have been experiencing a very wet and windy day, with heavy rain and gusts of up to 60mph in coastal areas.

The strong winds and heavy rain are expected to move eastwards throughout the day.

Chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “30 to 40mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas, and where it falls over ground already wet from recent rainfall as well as fallen leaves there may be spray and flooding on the roads as well as travel delays.

“Much of the UK can expect a spell of strong southerly winds on Wednesday, but the warning area highlights where gusts of up to 65mph will be and therefore where there are likely to be some travel delays.”

