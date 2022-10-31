Convicted killer urged to reveal location of victim’s remains

Police have appealed to the man convicted of murdering a Co Tyrone woman to finally reveal the location of her body.

On the 10th anniversary of 34-year-old Charlotte Murray’s disappearance, a senior detective made a direct plea to her killer, Johnny Miller.

Miller, from Moy, was found guilty in October 2019 of murdering the Omagh woman.

Ms Murray, who was a twin, went missing from the Tyrone area and police believe she was murdered between October 31 and November 1 2012.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Johnny Miller was sentenced to life in February 2020 for killing Charlotte, but still refuses to say where her remains are, denying her friends and family the chance to say their final goodbyes and lay her to rest.

“His cowardly silence is cruel and is prolonging the suffering and distress for Charlotte’s family.

“They have already been through unimaginable turmoil and they simply want to know the truth about what happened to her.

“I am appealing directly to Johnny Miller – do the decent thing, end the family’s suffering and tell us where Charlotte is.

“It’s also possible that other people know where Charlotte’s body is or what happened to her.

“If you do, please come forward now with the information we need to bring Charlotte home to her family. It is the honourable thing to do and is the very least Charlotte’s family deserve.

“Please call police with any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is.

Police appeal to Charlotte Murray’s murderer to reveal the location of her body on 10th anniversary of her disappearance: https://t.co/JP3d3HtaAM pic.twitter.com/NTlAyy6hfB — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) October 31, 2022

“The Major Investigation Team can be contacted on 101. Alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Ms Murray’s family have campaigned for a change in the law in Northern Ireland to restrict parole for convicted killers who refuse to disclose the location of their victims’ bodies.

They believe Miller, formerly of Redford Park, Dungannon, should not be released from prison until he has revealed the whereabouts of her remains.