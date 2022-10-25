Search

26 Oct 2022

Business leaders warn of ‘tipping point’ and call for end to political stagnation

Business leaders warn of ‘tipping point’ and call for end to political stagnation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

Northern Ireland businesses are facing a “tipping point” and require the help of a functioning Stormont Executive, the leaders of an industry body have warned.

The president and vice president of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged politicians at Stormont and in Westminster to reach a resolution which would restore the powersharing institutions.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol which has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either through a negotiated compromise with the EU or domestic legislation to empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Current legislation says that unless Stormont is restored by this Friday, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has to call Assembly elections, which he has said he is prepared to do.

Gillian McAuley president of the NI Chamber, and vice president Cathal Geoghegan, said this week was “pivotal” for the Northern Ireland economy.

A joint statement said: “Despite very significant pressures, most businesses are continuing to trade well, or at least reasonably.

“But the alarm bells are ringing with one in five businesses telling us that they are just covering costs.

“We are on a downward trend and now is the time for action; to build confidence, protect jobs and encourage investment.

“While a functioning Executive will not solve all the problems, the in-tray of overdue reforms and resultant crises continues to grow.”

They continued: “Over 170 days have passed since the election and within days we could be without local ministers.

“That’s more time lost for decisions about spending and overdue reforms on health, climate change and planning.

“Employers are in a cost of doing business crisis and our households are seeing the greatest squeeze on their finances of any UK region.

“We are at a tipping point that at the very least requires a functioning Executive.

“We do not underestimate the political challenges but decisions need to be made.

“We have been here before and are all too familiar with life without an Executive.

“We cannot repeat the stagnation of 2017-2020.

“Today, we urge all our political stakeholders at Stormont and in Westminster to reach a resolution with the sense of urgency it demands.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media