Search

18 Oct 2022

Rates discount scheme at risk if devolution not restored, Murphy warns

Rates discount scheme at risk if devolution not restored, Murphy warns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 4:35 PM

A high street renewal scheme that offers rates discounts to businesses taking over vacant properties will face the axe if devolution does not return, the Finance Minister has warned.

Conor Murphy said extending the Back in Business scheme beyond March next year would require Assembly legislation.

Mr Murphy was commenting as he visited one business in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter that has benefited under the scheme.

Launched in March 2022, the initiative offers businesses a 50% rates discount for up to two years if they occupy a vacant shop unit.

Back in Business expanded a previous scheme that offered a one-year 50% discount.

Stormont is currently without an assembly or fully functioning executive due to the DUP’s boycott of the institutions in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

If an administration is not formed by October 28, the UK Government will assume a legal duty to call a fresh Assembly election and ministers that currently remain in post, such as Mr Murphy, will be removed from office.

Commenting after his visit to the Smoothie Factory, Mr Murphy said: “What we’re trying to do is obviously encourage people in this challenging time for a lot of businesses to come back into business, to take over empty properties, to increase footfall in high streets and to avail of the supports that the department can give.

“We’re also encouraging them to try and avail of this before the 31st of March next year, because this requires legislation to be renewed.

“I would hope an executive and assembly will be in place to be able to do that at that time but if that isn’t the case then this scheme would run out at that stage.”

Ten businesses in Northern Ireland have so far benefited from the rates discount scheme.

The concession applies to any business ratepayer who moves into premises that were previously used for retail purposes and have been unoccupied for 12 months or more.

Andrew McQueen, managing director at Smoothie Factory, welcomed the scheme.

“Northern Ireland was an obvious choice for Smoothie Factory to launch our flagship store as it allowed us easy access to expand not only to other parts of the United Kingdom but to Ireland as well,” he said.

“With soaring energy prices and rising inflation, the financial assistance offered by the Back in Business scheme has been a very welcome support.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media