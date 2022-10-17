Chancellor’s removal of energy support is ‘flawed’ – Murphy

The Chancellor’s intention to scale back future energy support is “flawed”, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said.

In an emergency statement designed to calm the markets on Monday, Jeremy Hunt announced the plan to cap the cost of energy for all households for two years will now end in April, with targeted help beyond that for those most in need.

Speaking in response, Mr Murphy said: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a profound impact on households and families who deserve some certainty around their future financial outlook.

“It is already a stressful time for people, with many facing rising mortgage costs as a result of the chaotic mini-budget.

“Many will be worried to learn the promised help with their energy bills could soon be reneged upon as part of the Treasury review after April 2023.”

He continued: “It is clear the Chancellor is firmly on the road back to austerity.

“At a time when public services are under immense pressure the Government should be investing in them not indicating spending cuts.

“With less than two weeks to go until the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan, it is time for the Westminster Government to recognise the extreme hardship facing citizens and businesses.

“The most vulnerable in our society need support, as do our businesses if they are to survive.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said working people cannot pay the price for the “forced reversal of the millionaire’s budget”.

He added: “The new British Chancellor, for this week at least, has indicated that energy support will come to an end in April, forcing working people into a cliff-edge situation that will leave many unable to keep their heat and lights on.

“This comes on top of expected cuts to public spending which disproportionately impact working families and vulnerable households.

“And still this Government refuses to introduce additional windfall taxes on energy giants who are making money hand over fist. That is an utter injustice.

“We need more than just a shuffling of the deckchairs on the Tory Titanic.

“It is far beyond time for a change of government in London and a new Labour administration that will put an end to this disastrous Conservative rule.”