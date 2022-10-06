Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in north Belfast.
The 43-year-old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a class C controlled drug, assault on police, and resisting police.
The charges relate to an incident in Kinnaird Street on September 5 in which a man was stabbed multiple times.
The suspect will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
