Fire crews tackle blaze on ship at Belfast Port

Some 13 fire appliance were involved in tackling a blaze on a ship at Belfast Port.
The blaze on board the ship at the Victoria Terminal on West Bank Road was reported at 5.13am on Sunday.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said 13 fire appliances and 61 firefighters attended the incident, including the Specialist Marine Response Team.
The blaze has been extinguished and investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.
