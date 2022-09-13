Search

13 Sept 2022

King asks Belfast children: ‘Are you enjoying your day off school?’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 3:02 PM

The King asked two children “Are you enjoying your day off school?” as they presented him and the Queen Consort with chocolates and flowers upon their arrival in Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla touched down in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon as part of a tour around the UK’s home countries following the Queen’s death and his accession to the throne.

Charles and Camilla are leading the UK in a period of national mourning for the Queen, but local schoolchildren Lucas Watt and Ella Smith, both 10, appeared to brighten their day with gifts.

On meeting Charles at George Best Belfast City Airport, Lucas said: “He said it’s a pleasure to meet us and that we are getting a day out of school.

“I felt quite anxious but, when it was over, quite happy and probably going to look back at it for quite a long time.”

He said he gave Charles “a little box of chocolates with King Charles III, Your Majesty” written on it, to which the King replied: “Oh, are these for me? Thank you.”

Ella said she was “shocked but happy” to meet Charles, saying he told her: “It’s a pleasure to meet you, and are you enjoying your day off school?”

She replied: “Oh yeah, I am.”

She added: “I gave the Queen a bouquet of flowers from Hillsborough Castle.”

Lucas said their parents and friends would be “pretty jealous” to learn about them meeting the royal couple.

