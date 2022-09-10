Search

11 Sept 2022

Town criers and musical bands will accompany proclamations across the UK

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Sept 2022 2:24 PM

Town criers and musical bands are set to accompany proclamations across the UK announcing that the Queen has died and the King has acceded the throne.

The tradition of the proclamation, dating back hundreds of years, sees official announcements made in towns and cities across the country.

On Sunday, at noon, it will be read aloud at Edinburgh Castle, Cardiff Castle and Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, following on from Saturday’s proclamation at St James’s Palace and the Royal Exchange in London.

Footage on social media showed areas such as Arundel in west Sussex already made the proclamation using a town crier with a bell.

Elsewhere, Southend-on-Sea officials said they expected crowds to gather in the city as the Southend Band will offer musical support.

Lord mayors and high sheriffs in places such as Birmingham, Staffordshire and Leicester will be tasked with the job of reading the proclamation.

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Michael Kapur OBE, said: “We are all grieving the Queen and the next few days will be a period of collective mourning.

“The reading of the proclamation is a significant moment following the Queen’s death and I am expecting large numbers of people to want to witness this piece of history.”

Southend-on-Sea City Council said flags will be at full-mast from 11am on Saturday to mark the proclamation and will return to half-mast at 1pm on Sunday.

Roads are set to be closed at some proclamations, including in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and around the central library in Manchester on Sunday.

