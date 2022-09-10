Police attacked with missiles by group of 30 young people in Co Down

Police were attacked with bottles and petrol bombs by a group of 30 young people in Co Down on Friday.

One officer required hospital treatment for a head injury after being struck by a bottle during the disorder at the Flying Horse Estate in Downpatrick.

The PSNI said the disorder lasted for a number of hours into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Masonry, bottles and petrol bombs were thrown at officers and police vehicles by a group of up to 30 young persons, with one car having the front windscreen smashed.

Inspector Steven Weatherald said: “We are aware of the ongoing problem of anti-social behaviour in the estate and are committed to working with other agencies, elected representatives and the community to tackle this problem.

“This is not something that can be addressed by police alone. Much more can be achieved if everyone in the community works together.

“Those who are involved in this type of activity may only be a small minority, but they are upsetting their own community by continuing to engage in such behaviour.

Mr Weatherald appealed to parents in the area to be aware of where their children are.

He said: “The behaviour of your child may be making the life of your neighbour, or another member of your community, almost unbearable.

“We all bear a responsibility to work together and make this community a safer place in which to live, and those who hold positions of responsibility and influence are asked to help.

“Officers will continue to provide a visible policing presence in the estate and I would encourage you to report any and all incidents of anti-social behaviour in your community.”