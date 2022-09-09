People come to gates of castle to pay respects to the Queen

People from across Northern Ireland continued to congregate at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down on Friday, paying tribute following the death of the Queen.

Floral tributes were being left at the imposing gates of the castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, which will be the location for ceremonial activities in the region.

The picturesque Co Down village was renamed Royal Hillsborough last year to mark its close affiliation with the royal family.

The Queen had been due to visit to mark the name change last year but was unable to travel on the advice of her doctors.

There was a significant security operation under way with the village with a one-way traffic system in operation and police searches for anyone visiting the castle to pay respects.

Among those at Hillsborough Castle on Friday morning was local man Robin Campbell, who brought along his children James and Anna.

He said: “We have come as a mark of respect for the Queen’s passing.

“It has been very sad, I just wanted to show the kids.

“Anna thought she was going to get the chance to meet the Queen last year when she was supposed to come to Royal Hillsborough but unfortunately, due to her illness, she couldn’t make it.

“So since yesterday afternoon it is all we have talked about as a family.

“I think it is all everybody has talked about.

“It is going to be a very sad time for the country in general.”

The number of floral tributes at the castle gates had grown substantially since the previous evening.

One tribute left on a white card read: “Rest in peace our kind and beautiful Queen. Our hearts are broken. Long live the King xxx.”

The message on another floral tribute said: “Hard to imagine a United Kingdom without you.”

Police have warned of potential traffic disruption in the village over the coming days with the number expected to attend to pay tribute set to rise.

A park and ride system has been put in place from the nearby site of the former Maze prison, to bring people into the village.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to be aware of potential disruption and delays in the Royal Hillsborough area.

“A one-way system is in place in the town, and increased footfall is expected following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”