Search

09 Sept 2022

Missing dog Coco reunited with owners after more than a year

Missing dog Coco reunited with owners after more than a year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 5:08 PM

Police have reunited a 13-year-old girl with her missing pet dog – more than a year after she was reported stolen.

Officers received a report on June 27 last year that Coco, a chihuahua/Jack Russell mixed breed, had been stolen from her home with the Gray family on the Ormeau Road in Belfast.

Sergeant Matt Boucher said: “Coco’s disappearance had a devastating impact on its family and our inquiries have been ongoing since her disappearance to try and find her.

“Unfortunately, despite a number of sightings of Coco in the days after she disappeared, she was never located.

“This morning officers carried out a search of a property in the north Belfast area and Coco was located and seized from the address.

“A 36-year-old male was subsequently cautioned on suspicion of handling stolen goods and our inquiries remain ongoing.”

Mr Boucher said after a trip to the vet to confirm Coco was well and her microchip details were correct, officers were delighted to be able to return her to her rightful owners.

“This was an intelligence-led search which led to the discovery of Coco at this address,” he said.

“It was a great feeling to see the Gray family’s reaction when we arrived unannounced at their front door with Coco in our arms.

“She certainly knew she was home as she barked loudly when we arrived outside the address.

“Coco’s return home was also a fantastic late birthday surprise for her owner Chelsea, who celebrated her 13th birthday on Wednesday.

“Our inquiries into the theft of Coco are ongoing but in the meantime we are delighted that we have been able to reunite her with her rightful owners.”

Anyone with any information about the theft of Coco is asked to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 2481 of 27/06/21.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media