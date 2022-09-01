Search

01 Sept 2022

Belfast City Council agrees to name bridge after Noah Donohoe

Belfast City Council agrees to name bridge after Noah Donohoe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 8:19 PM

Belfast City Council has agreed to name a pedestrian and cycle bridge in the south of the city as the Noah Donohoe Bridge.

The bridge’s new name was agreed by councillors following an open public call for suggestions last year which resulted in more than 1,000 submissions in support of naming it after the 14-year-old who was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020.

The 83-metre bridge which opened in September 2021 links the Lagan towpath to Annadale Avenue.

A ceremony to formally name it is likely to take place later this year.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Christina Black said: “I welcome the decision by councillors to support the wishes of the public and the Donohoe family to name the bridge in memory of Noah.

“Noah’s tragic death in 2020 shocked the city and the public’s thoughts and prayers remain with Fiona and the wider Donohoe family as they continue to suffer his loss.

“Given the ongoing feeling of sadness which continues to be felt by many, it is fitting that this permanent tribute to Noah has now been agreed.”

Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe, said: “On behalf of Noah, we are very humbled and grateful to the public, for their vote that the Lagan towpath bridge be named after him.

“It is a beautiful tribute and very fitting as Noah and I spent many a summer’s day walking that scenic route together.

“That Noah’s name and memory will be given a permanent place in the heart of our city is a touching and heartfelt tribute for which we will be eternally grateful.”

The Noah Donohoe Bridge was built as part of the £5.2 million Lagan Gateway project which also saw the Stranmillis Weir refurbished and a new navigation lock installed.

The scheme was supported by Belfast City Council, Ulster Garden Villages, the Department for Communities, the Department for Infrastructure and the Lagan Navigation Trust.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media