31 Aug 2022

Council gives green light to major Belfast city centre regeneration project

31 Aug 2022 8:19 PM

Planning permission has been granted for a major regeneration development in Belfast city centre.

The city council’s planning committee gave the Weavers Cross Regeneration Project proposal the green light at its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

The mixed-use development located to the east and west of Durham Street and south of Grosvenor Road will comprise office space, residential apartments and a hotel.

It is also planned to provide public realm, active travel, hospitality and community uses.

The project will redevelop lands freed up by the future closure of the existing Europa Bus Station and Great Victoria Street train station.

Planning committee deputy chairman Conor Maskey said: “This is positive news for the city, with this planning proposal at Belfast’s new transport hub providing a significant opportunity for both investment and job creation.

“It will make effective use of previously developed land and provide a really important mixed-use scheme that will cater for a wide range of uses including employment, retail, community issues and housing which will support the council’s aims of increasing city centre living.”

A council statement said it is anticipated that the proposal will deliver a minimum of 400 new homes and at least 80 social and affordable housing units, which would support people in housing need.

