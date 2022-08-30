Search

30 Aug 2022

Two 16-year-old boys die in ‘tragic drowning incident’ in Lough Enagh

Two 16-year-old boys die in ‘tragic drowning incident’ in Lough Enagh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 9:03 AM

Two 16-year-old boys have died after getting into difficulty in a lough in Co Londonderry.

The drowning unfolded at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when a group of teenagers entered the water at a jetty.

The boys had stopped off at the lough while cycling in the area.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers were called shortly after 6.25pm to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a rapid response paramedic, five emergency crews, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were dispatched.

NIAS also tasked the air ambulance to attend the bank holiday Monday incident.

One of the boys was taken from the water but later pronounced dead in hospital.

The body of the second youth was recovered late on Monday night following extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers.

Another male was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life threatening, while three others have been left shocked, police said.

Local priest, Father Michael Canny, said the boys who died were from the local Indian community in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

“The families involved are very well known here in the Waterside area. They are part of the Syro-Malabar community who worship here at St Columb’s (church) in Waterside,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“Fortuitously, their chaplain was here yesterday evening and he was able to console them and to be with the families right up into all hours of the night.”

Councillor Rachel Ferguson went to the scene.

“The boys were just out for a cycle. They’d gone down and they stopped off at the local jetty,” the Alliance Party representative told Radio Ulster.

“They were both in the water and it seems that one boy has got into trouble and the other boy has gone to help him and unfortunately they were pulled under.

“The other boys flag down a car and some local residents to try and help. They rang the local services – the emergency services – who were in attendance very, very quickly.

“It’s just a tragic accident that happened within the water.”

PSNI’s Inspector Brogan said: “Enquiries are ongoing into this incident but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media