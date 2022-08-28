Man in hospital after Dungannon crash

One man is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.
Police said the collision between a grey Seat Leon and a grey Land Rover Defender happened in the Tullydraw Road area of Dungannon at about 11.30am on Saturday.
The injuries of the man who was taken to hospital are not believed to be life-threatening.
The Tullydraw Road was closed for a time but has since reopened.
The PSNI are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 733 27/08/22.
