Explosion in car was gas canister as man remains in hospital, police confirm

A suspected explosion inside a car in south Belfast was a gas canister in the vehicle, as police ruled out criminal activity.
A man was rushed to hospital following the incident in the Newton Park area of south Belfast on Friday night, the PSNI said.
The man remains in hospital and is receiving treatment for facial injuries.
A number of homes were evacuated and surrounding roads were shut but police have since re-opened all roads.
Inspector McCourt said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.”
Chair of the Council, Councillor Córy Corry is pictured with Gardener Jamie Nesbitt, and Alison Campbell from Surestart in Maghera Walled Garden.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.