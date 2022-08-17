Search

18 Aug 2022

Thousands to receive AS and A-level results across Northern Ireland

18 Aug 2022 1:05 AM

Thousands of students across Northern Ireland will receive AS and A-level results later.

This year saw the first full exam year since 2019 following disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and public health measures.

In 2020 and 2021 teacher-assessed grades were issued.

This year exams were sat, however measures were put in place to smooth the transition.

These included students having the option to omit a unit of assessment in most subjects to focus their revision.

There were also assessment adaptions, reducing coursework, and contingency arrangements for those who miss an exam due to illness as well as generous grading in recognition of the level of disruption experienced.

Most (88%) of the A-levels sat in Northern Ireland were from local exams board CCEA, while others sat exams set by other boards across the UK.

Scores of students are also set to receive BTec results and vocational qualifications.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has urged those receiving results to make use of guidance offered by his department’s careers service.

“For many young people, obtaining exam results is an exciting and important milestone in their lives and the epitome of their academic life so far and I would encourage them to take advantage of professional careers guidance in order to make well informed decisions which will affect their future career choices,” he said.

“As students receive their results many will be delighted while others may be disappointed, however I would like to reassure both students and parents/carers that help and advice is available during this time.

“My department’s careers service has access to up-to-date information on employment trends provided by the department’s economists.

“They can offer impartial advice and guidance on a range of career choices, including further and higher education, training and employment including apprenticeships, and higher level apprenticeships.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to offer my very best wishes to those either receiving or waiting for their results and reassure you that the careers service is ready and waiting to help you access the path best suited to you and your career ambitions.”

This can be accessed at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/chat-with-a-careers-adviser, or you can speak with an adviser by calling 0300 200 7820.

Webchat and phone opening hours will be extended over the results period and advisers will be available via webchat and telephone from 9.30am to 7.00pm on Thursday and Friday of results week.

Mairead Monds, NSPCC Northern Ireland’s Childline team manager, said results day can be a stressful time for young people, and particularly this year with the return of public exams for the first time in three years.

“Young people under the age of 19 can get free, confidential support and advice from Childline at www.childline.org.uk or by calling 0800 1111 for free,” she said.

