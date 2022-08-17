Search

18 Aug 2022

Gas prices set to rise by 30% in coming weeks, Utility Regulator warns

Gas prices set to rise by 30% in coming weeks, Utility Regulator warns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 10:55 AM

Northern Ireland is set to face a further 30% rise in the price of gas, the Utility Regulator said.

It comes after a number of gas price increases this year, most recently significant hikes at the start of July.

Utility Regulator chief executive John French said wholesale gas prices have risen considerably over the last six weeks, as Russia has reduced its gas flows via the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Europe by 80%.

He said this has been further exacerbated by Asian and South American countries buying more liquefied natural gas (LNG), the higher-than-usual temperatures in Europe, outages in the French nuclear power station fleet, and historic price rises in the US gas market.

Mr French told the BBC he expects price increases in gas of 30% from October 1.

He announced tariff reviews are under way for two regulated gas suppliers, SSE Airtricity Gas Supply and Firmus Energy, adding the tariff increases will be announced once the reviews are complete.

“I’m very worried, you look at the prices on a daily basis and it’s upsetting seeing where the prices are going and you know then the impact that that’s going to mean on households and businesses here in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“This isn’t a nice time to be a regulator.”

Mr French took part in meetings with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, Stormont Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey over the last week.

But agreement was not reached on how to deliver a £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.

Instead a new taskforce to find a solution was announced.

Mr French said he put forward a plan to deliver the discount which he believes is workable, adding he came away from Monday’s meeting disappointed.

He said he had expected the conversation to have been further forward on Monday.

“It’s for the Treasury and the Northern Ireland departments to work together to make sure the governance in terms of getting the money to companies is there,” he said.

“That was the pragmatic solution we provided to the Chancellor last Wednesday. It was our understanding that was the decision that was going to be taken forward, we then met the Chancellor again on Monday and there was a bit of backtracking around governance measures that needed to get the monies out.

“If we keep this simple we can get the monies out quickly … there is a simple mechanism to do that and we’re just hoping the Treasury will back that.

“All being well it could be this side of Christmas that the monies go out, and hopefully a lot sooner than that, if that simple mechanism is taken forward.”

Mr French also said he has invited government departments, energy suppliers and the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland to meet to look urgently at other practical steps that can be taken to support consumers this winter.

“Furthermore, we are using everything in our regulatory toolbox to support consumers. I will continue to remind energy suppliers of the need for a sympathetic approach to customers’ ability to pay, and of their obligations to avoid customer disconnections and consider other approaches to protecting people in debt,” he said.

“Consumers who are worried about the impact of these higher prices should always contact their electricity or gas supplier in the first instance, to discuss the options available to them.

“In addition, there are also a number of agencies who can provide free and independent advice to households, including Advice NI, Christians Against Poverty, and Money and Pensions Service.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media