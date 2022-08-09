Search

10 Aug 2022

Chancellor to commit to delivering £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 11:30 PM

The Chancellor is set to reiterate the Government’s commitment to delivering an equivalent to the £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.

Nadhim Zahawi will visit the region on Wednesday where he will take part in a number of meetings.

One of those meetings will be with Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

She said she will press him over that scheme being extended to Northern Ireland, but said the quickest solution would be a functioning government at Stormont.

The Assembly is currently unable to fully function due to protest action by the DUP demanding the UK Government acts over unionist concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Chancellor is also to meet with staff at a wholesale supplier to listen to their concerns around rising household bills, as well as an innovation hub for cybersecurity.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mr Zahawi said the Government is absolutely committed to helping households in Northern Ireland with their fuel bills.

“I know families across Northern Ireland are feeling anxious about rising costs and the UK Government has stepped in to ease pressures on household budgets,” he said.

“We delivered an unprecedented level of support in July with a national insurance cut that will put £330 back into workers’ pockets this year, while many of Northern Ireland’s most vulnerable households have already received the first instalment of a £650 Cost of Living Payment.

“And there’s more to come. Not only will the second instalment of that payment arrive this autumn, but I’ve been clear that we are absolutely committed to bringing an equivalent to the £400 energy bills discount to Northern Ireland as soon as possible to ease the burden on families.

“We will continue to help support families in Northern Ireland through the global pressures we are all facing.”

