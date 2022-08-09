Northern Ireland boxing team welcomed back after gold rush at Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland’s boxing team have been welcomed back by supporters after returning from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with five gold medals.

Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh were part of an extraordinary gold rush in the ring, being joined on top of the podium by Dylan Eagleson, Amy Broadhurst and Jude Gallagher.

Broadhurst became the first woman from Northern Ireland to win a gold medal in any boxing event at the Commonwealth Games, with Michaela Walsh becoming the second hours afterwards.

Northern Ireland won a total of seven gold medals in the Commonwealth Games, with five of those coming from the boxing.

The Walshes said in interviews in the aftermath of their wins that they hoped this would inspire the next generation of boxers back home.

The boxers were welcomed back by dozens of supporters gathered at Belfast City Airport on Tuesday evening.

“We’re all very proud of how we performed over there and to bring back five gold medals is amazing for Northern Ireland,” Broadhurst told the PA news agency.

Aidan Walsh praised their “brilliant” coaches, saying: “It’s their programme, it’s their tactics, it’s their commitment to us.”

His sister Michaela said the feeling of returning with a gold medal was “indescribable”, and that she was proud to be part of “such an amazing team”.

Gallagher said: “Whenever I was selected for the team, the one goal I had in mind was to stand on that podium.

“It didn’t finish the way I wanted it to end, but just happy to be coming home with a gold medal.”

Gallagher won gold in what was his second walkover result of the competition after his opponent dropped out just before the featherweight boxing final.

Eagleson said that the experience of holding the flag at the closing ceremony was one he would remember for the rest of his life.

“I was so glad when the coach asked me to do it,” he said.

When asked what food he is most looking forward to being able to eat again, Eagleson told PA his choice was a Chinese takeaway.

Michaela Walsh’s choice was a Domino’s pizza.

She said: “Domino’s pizza. Domino’s, sponsor me, I spend a fortune, sponsor me please Domino’s!”