Two charged after delivery van hijacked

Two men have been charged after the hijacking of a delivery van in Newtownards, Co Down.
Police said the incident happened on Georges Street shortly before 5pm on Friday.
A man, 39, has been charged with a number of offences including assault on police, hijacking, dangerous driving, theft, resisting police, disorderly behaviour and other driving offences, including driving while disqualified.
A second man, 23, has also been charged with hijacking, dangerous driving, disorderly behaviour, failing to remain where an accident has caused injury, failing to stop where an accident has caused injury, and a number of other driving-related offences.
Both men will appear at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
