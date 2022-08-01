Police investigate death of woman on railway tracks

Police investigating the death of a woman at Ballymena train station want to contact two people who are believed to have spoken with the victim.

Detectives have appealed for information about the incident which occurred on Sunday.

We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman at Ballymena train station yesterday evening, Sunday 31st July. pic.twitter.com/2pG3n2H5zn — Police Mid and East Antrim (@PSNIMEADistrict) August 1, 2022

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “Shortly before 5:40pm, it was reported that a woman in her 50s was on the railway tracks in the area.

“Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak with two people who were believed to have spoken to the woman sometime between 5pm and 5:40pm who we believe may be able to assist with our inquiries.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1486 31/07/22.”