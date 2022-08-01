DUP leader pays tribute to late party councillor

The leader of the DUP has paid tribute to party councillor John Finlay after his death was announced.

Earlier this year Mr Finlay, a councillor on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, revealed he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson extended condolences to Mr Finlay’s wife Linda and the couple’s two daughters.

“John was a passionate unionist but was ultimately guided by his deep faith and I hope the certainty of that faith will be of comfort to them in these difficult days,” said Sir Jeffrey.

“Even through his illness he continued to be at the heart of the community and to carry out his council duties.

“Just a few weeks ago John once again took his place in front of Dunloy Orange Lodge and led them as Worshipful Master through the streets of Bushmills.

“As Chairman of our North Antrim Association, he was both a source of encouragement and support during the recent Assembly election.

“John will be greatly missed by everyone in the party, and particularly by all those who worked most closely with him.”

DUP chairman Lord Morrow said: “John has been a faithful party member over many decades now. He first stood for election to the former Down District Council as far back as 1989 and was elected to represent Newcastle in 1993.

“He was later elected to the Bann Valley area of Ballymoney Borough Council in 2005 and has been a dedicated servant to the people of that area since then.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Linda, their daughters and the wider family circle at this time.”

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley, a close friend of Mr Finlay, said:

“I and all his friends are heartbroken and sad to lose such a dedicated colleague and friend.

“John was an active public servant. He loved his role as a councillor. He took his job seriously and was an example to his colleagues.

“He was a faithful and dependable friend. John was among my closest friends. He held the post of chairman of the North Antrim association for almost 20 years. He was totally dependable, utterly loyal and always had your back.

“He was a dedicated Christian. John’s Christian testimony was well known. He worshiped publicly and has deep Christian values.

“He was a great prayer worrier and supported many missionaries and church causes privately. He will be missed by them.”