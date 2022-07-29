Call for clarity over how NI consumers will receive £400 energy support

People in Northern Ireland need clarity on how they will receive a £400 payment in the autumn to help with energy costs, an Alliance Party MLA has said.

Kellie Armstrong said Northern Ireland risked being left behind with the scheme due to the lack of a functioning executive at Stormont.

It came as the Government revealed households in Great Britain will get more than £60 off their energy bills each month throughout winter as part of its cost-of-living support measures.

The money, which is part of a package announced in May this year, will come in six instalments over six months to some 29 million households.

Households will see £66 taken off their energy bills in October and November, and £67 between December and March, the Government said.

However, there has been uncertainty on how Northern Ireland households will receive the payment to help with energy costs.

The region is currently without a functioning executive or Assembly as part of the DUP’s protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms Armstrong said: “With repeated energy company price increases, households are concerned how they will be able to afford to heat their homes this winter.

“The proposed £400 energy support scheme provided some hope for homes.

“But without a functioning executive working to take decisions, we remain unclear as to how the support payments will be made here this autumn.

“Questions remain around issues, including if the money is paid to energy companies, how will the public see the benefit?

“Or will tenants who pay electric money to a landlord be able to see if it has been applied further?”

She added: “Northern Ireland is being left behind because of the lack of a government.

“The DUP needs to end its boycott, allow the formation of an Executive and let us gain clarity for these support schemes.”

Earlier this month Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy expressed confidence that an agreed mechanism for distributing the cash in Northern Ireland would be found.

He said work with Treasury officials on the issue was ongoing.

Meanwhile, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole has written to all the caretaker Executive ministers asking them to use every option available to them to support people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr O’Toole said: “We are in a desperate situation and our politicians are letting people down.

“I have written to every Executive minister and department asking them if they are doing everything they can to support struggling families.

“Has a cost-of-living taskforce been established? What support schemes are being put in place and how are we going to deal with winter and the pressures it will bring upon our health service and families?

“I acknowledge that because of the actions of the DUP our Executive isn’t functioning at full capacity, but ministers remain in place and retain significant powers to help and plan for the future.

“When our institutions are restored we need to be ready to act, we need plans in place to tackle these issues and not the dither and delay that has permeated the halls of Stormont for far too long.”