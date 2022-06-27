Search

27 Jun 2022

Tory MP fears UK risks trashing international reputation via NI Protocol Bill

Tory MP fears UK risks trashing international reputation via NI Protocol Bill

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 6:27 PM

Britain risks a trade war with the EU if it “brazenly breaks a solemn international treaty” via the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, a senior Conservative MP has warned.

Former cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell also voiced concerns that the UK could “trash” its international reputation by approving the legislation designed to deal with issues connected to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

But Foreign Secretary Liz Truss sought to downplay his fears by arguing the Bill has a “strong legal justification” and the UK remains committed to seeking a negotiated solution.

The UK Government has argued the measures to remove checks on goods and animal and plant products travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are necessary to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and peace and stability.

The imposition of checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in order to keep an open border with Ireland has angered unionists.

But capitals across the EU bloc reacted with outrage to the plans to override parts of the protocol, amid concerns it breaches international law.

Ms Truss, opening the second reading debate on the Bill, said the UK continues to raise issues of concern with the EU.

She told the Commons: “We simply cannot allow this situation to drift. Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government since February due specifically to the protocol, at a time of major global economic challenges.

“Therefore, it is the duty of this Government to act now to enable a plan for restored local government to begin. It’s both legal and necessary.”

Mr Mitchell, intervening, said he has an “immense amount of sympathy” with what Ms Truss is saying.

But he added: “It does seem to me that the EU is not being particularly constructive in trying to get the solution we all want to see achieved.

“But can I say to her that many of us are extremely concerned that the Bill brazenly breaks a solemn international treaty, it trashes our international reputation, it threatens a trade war at a time when our economy is flat and it puts us at odds with our most important ally.

“Can she say anything to reassure me in my anxieties on these points?”

Ms Truss replied: “Our preference is for a negotiated solution and we have sought a negotiated solution for 18 months, but as recently as last weekend the EU have refused to change the text of the protocol.

“That is why there’s strong legal justification, as set out in our legal statement, for us taking this action because our priority as the United Kingdom Government has to be political stability within our own country.

“And whilst we put this Bill through Parliament, we will continue to seek a negotiated solution with the EU – and in fact there are provisions of the Bill to deliver it.”

Ms Truss said she would “strongly encourage” Mr Mitchell to raise this with the EU and encourage a negotiated solution.

She added: “There is a solution to be achieved, we have laid it out very clearly with our red and green lane proposal, but we need the EU to agree to change the text of the protocol.

“That is the fundamental issue that needs to be addressed.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media