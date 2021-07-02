Electricity prices set to rise significantly for many households in Derry from next month

SSE Airtricity has today announced it will be increasing electricity prices by 9.7% from August 1.

This will see the typical SSE Airtricity customer needing to find up to an extra £58 per year.

Raymond Gormley, Interim Head of Energy Policy at The Consumer Council, said: “This is unwanted news for all SSE Airtricity customers across Northern Ireland especially considering it is the second increase in five months.

"This increase will adversely impact consumers who are already experiencing financial pressures on their household budgets.

“However, we are aware this increase is due to the continuing rise of wholesale energy costs. Any customers who are struggling to pay their bill should contact SSE Airtricity without delay to discuss their available options.”

Mr Gormley added: “The Consumer Council would encourage all consumers to shop around to ensure they are on the best energy deal. SSE Airtricity have stated that there will be no exit fee applied to customers who switch supplier before 1 August 2021.

“To support consumers in the switching process, our website has a free independent energy price comparison tool which empowers consumers to compare all electricity and gas tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place. In the last year over 72,000 consumers have used this tool to get the best deal.”

The Consumer Council recognises that energy costs are one of the biggest household expenses.

Their website has a number of free resources including Switch On: A Guide for Home Energy Users to help consumers be more energy efficient at home, get the best from their electricity or gas supply and save money.

Consumers can also get in touch with The Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling Freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@ consumercouncil.org.uk.