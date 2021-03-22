Contact

Derry Ladies receive backing for 2021 championships

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry Ladies continue their plans for the 2021 season, with news that Errigal Contracts are back on board for a second season.

The deal, which comes just days after sponsorship announcements from Go, O’Neills and Heron Bros, extends a successful partnership that commenced in 2020. 

Errigal Contracts will sponsor the minor and senior competitions - league and championship.

“This announcement is as timely as it is welcome and we would like to thank Errigal Contracts, not just for their very generous support, but for their loyalty, as Derry Ladies moves through a significant period of transition and redevelopment," stated Derry Ladies Development Officer Paul Simpson.

"They have put their faith in us at the beginning of this fresh process, they share our vision for the future and see the potential for success both on and off the pitch. We are excited about the future and welcome Errigal Contracts back for the 2021 season ahead.”

Cormac McCloskey from Errigal Contracts also commented: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Derry Ladies once again for the 2021 football championships and leagues.  We wish all the teams taking part in the senior, intermediate, junior and minor Championships and leagues the best of luck for the year ahead.”

