In the DNA? Irish band 'The Rua' hope to inherit Dana's Eurovision magic

The nieces and nephews of Derry's Eurovision Queen are being tipped to follow in her footsteps by entering the singing competition - 50 years after her historic win.

Former Thornhill College pupil Dana (Rosemary Brown) shot to international stardom in 1970 with her hit song “All Kinds of Everything” and now “The Rua” are said to be making a bid for the 2020 final. The band is made up sisters Roseanna and Alanna Brown and their brother Jonathan, who recently worked with auntie Dana on her comeback album “My Time.”

Dana performing “All Kinds of Everything” in the 1970 Eurovision Song Contest.

Fresh from a tour supporting boyband Westlife, they are making a name for themselves in the music business and hoping to have a strong shot at the Eurovision title.Dana retired from showbiz in the 1980s to raise her family and a decade later she entered the political arena when she ran in the Irish Presidential race and represented the country as an MEP. But as the Derry News recently revealed, she is now making a music comeback with her new single “Fallen.” Fans of Dana have been invited to attend a special sing-a-long event in the Guildhall Square later this month to commemorate her Eurovision success.

The makers of a BBC and RTE documentary are marking her historic win and high profile career and are hoping to recreate her famous return to the city after topping the competition in Amsterdam.

Producer Catriona Doyle, from Waddell Media, said: “On Wednesday November 20, an original 'Daughter of Derry' is coming home to the city and we’re calling on you to come and gather for her homecoming surprise.“Come to Guildhall Square and join in with a rendition of this national treasure’s favourite song.

“No singing ability required - just an appetite for a bit of craic and to represent the city!”The sing-a-long will take place on Wednesday, 20 November at 3.00pm.