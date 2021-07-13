Development approved for County Derry beauty spot

Mid Ulster District Council has approved plans to develop a popular County Derry forest trail.

Iniscarn Forest, near Desertmartin, will see a significant upgrade to its facilities as part of an estimated £275,000 development project after plans were approved at last week's Development Committee.

£68,750 of the total cost is to be funded by the council, with the remainder coming from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

The development will upgrade the existing forest trails, create a new play area, with all-ability play provision and provide picnic benches and a car park.

An outdoor classroom has also been included in the plans, with a view to encouraging local schools to use the area.

Cllr Catherine Elattar said the communication around the development could have been better, but welcomed the news.

“It's come as a pleasant surprise. The local community are looking forward to it, as is everyone else,” she said.

Cllr Sean Clarke said the development would help people access the 'outstanding' landscape around South Derry.

“It's good to see this progress being made on Iniscarn, because we know Slieve Gallion is one of the jewels in the crown of Mid Ulster,” he said.

“The views from the top are absolutely outstanding. I've been in discussions with local residents and farmers for some time about this.”

The proposal will now be presented to the Policy & Resources Committee for budget approval.