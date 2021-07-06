Super science success for County Derry girl

A young Garvagh girl has won a major science competition.

Abigail Scott, a Primary 7 pupil at Carhill Integrated Primary School in Garvagh, took the top prize in a schools’ competition delivered as part of Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2021 for her Supersorter Recyclobot idea.

The Green Energy Innovation Competition was organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, in partnership with the Royal Academy of Engineering, Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim Councils, Manufacturing Northern Ireland and Matrix NI as part of a wider programme of events across Northern Ireland.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Richard Holmes, was guest of honour last week at a school prize-giving to meet a future, local entrepreneur.

Congratulating Abigail on her success, Cllr Holmes said: “The effort and enthusiasm of the young people participating in the Innovation Challenge is inspiring.

“I commend the school for embracing this important opportunity in what was a very challenging year.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Gillian Gregg, Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Hub Senior Regional Business Development Manager (left), Carhill Integrated Primary School principal Samantha Russell and teacher Lauren McAfee along with the Primary 7 class who took part Green Energy Innovation Competition.

“Abigail has excelled in this competition, and she should be very proud of her achievement which I hope inspires her for the future.”

Gillian Gregg from Royal Academy of Engineering was also present for the special presentation.

“Judging the competition was difficult due to the range of creative and innovative entries, but for those very same reasons, it was also very enjoyable,” he said.

“I particularly liked Abigail’s prototype model which involved a living roof and a fungi base.

“This was definitely an idea that the judges felt could be quite practical and developed further - exactly what we are looking for when we talk about engineering solutions for everyday problems.

“We look forward to Abigail and her fellow budding engineers approaching the Academy’s Enterprise Hub for start-up support in a few years’ time!”

The competition encouraged pupils to become entrepreneurs and engineers by exploring and developing ideas for products. Along with the overall prize of a 3D printer, the school also received an Academy certificate of achievement.

All entrants will receive the Academy’s digital STEM badge.