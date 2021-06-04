Families urged to get moving through free classes being offered by Derry dance company

Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company in Derry is offering a series of free online courses.

The courses, supported by the ACNI Stability and Renewal Fund, are aimed at different age groups.

Each course consists of eight ideos of roughly 15-20 minutes long which include a variety of playful warm ups and exercises, some technical instruction and guidance for the development of improvised and choreographed solo movement.

Echo Echo Ensemble Artist Ayesha Mailey said: “The focus of our Digital Programme is to stimulate individual creativity and imagination in movement and dance whatever your age or previous experience.

“At Echo Echo we believe that everyone can be poetic in their movement and we hope that our Digital Programme offers an opportunity for the whole family to get involved.”

If the Echo Echo Digital Programme sounds like something you or a family member might like to try, please visit our website to find out more and sign up for free. Once you have completed the sign-up form you will receive links to your email address.