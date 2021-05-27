Investigation underway into County Derry animal welfare breach

27/05/2021
Contact
An investigation has been launched into an alleged breach of animal welfare in County Derry.
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) officials have been tasked to look into the alleged breaches at a farm near Bellaghy.
A spokesperson said the investigation was 'ongoing'.
"DAERA veterinary and enforcement inspectors are currently investigating alleged breaches of animal welfare on a pig farm holding in the Ballynease area of Co Londonderry," they said.
"As the investigation is ongoing, the Department cannot provide further details at this point."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.