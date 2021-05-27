Investigation underway into County Derry animal welfare breach

An investigation has been launched into an alleged breach of animal welfare in County Derry.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) officials have been tasked to look into the alleged breaches at a farm near Bellaghy.

A spokesperson said the investigation was 'ongoing'.

"DAERA veterinary and enforcement inspectors are currently investigating alleged breaches of animal welfare on a pig farm holding in the Ballynease area of Co Londonderry," they said.

"As the investigation is ongoing, the Department cannot provide further details at this point."