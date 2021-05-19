Special award for Derry shop-owner who served his local community for almost 60 years

The owner of a Derry corner shop that played a vital role in a local community for almost 60 years has been honoured by the Mayor.

Paddy Gill retired last year after a lifetime behind the counter at his popular grocery store on the corner of Park Avenue and Academy Road in the Rosemount area of the city.

There had been a shop on the site since 1896, and Paddy took it over from Brewster's Bakery in the early 1960s.

"I gave it my heart and soul," Paddy told the Derry News last year.

Paddy's shop was very much a family-run business, with his wife Marian and five children, Deirdre, Leona, Erin, Rachel and Patrick, all serving behind the counter over the years.

In recognition of his service to the local community, Paddy received a special gift this week from Brian Tierney, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.