Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

LIMAVADY: Murder accused appears in court

A 45-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of Latvian national Ludmila Poleletova last week.

LIMAVADY: Murder accused appears in court

Ludmila Poletelova was found dead in Limavady on Friday.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A 45-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of 61-year-old Ludmila Poleletova in Limavady last week.

Svetlana Svedova of College Court, Limavady, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court this morning via video link and nodded to indicate she understood the charge against her.

A post mortem carried out on the body of Ludmila Poletetova on Saturday indicated she had died as a result of a number of blows to her head.

A Detective Inspector said she could connect the accused to the charge and Svedova was remanded in custody to appear via video link at Limavady Magistrates Court on Monday May 10.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie