Castledawson boy's plea for sporting return

A County Derry school boy has issued a heartbreaking plea to the NI Executive for a return to youth sport.
Calum Clarke, from Castledawson, has responded to a request from Stephen Atherton, of John J McNally & Co Solicitors in Magherafelt, for submissions to be used in a Judicial Review challenging Covid restrictions.
"I am 11 years old and play football at Moyola in Castledawson," he wrote.
"Football is my favourite sport and I would love to get back."
The note is accompanied by a series of pictures in which Calum expresses his sadness at not being able to play.
A Judicial Review challenging the NI Executive's restrictions on youth sport is scheduled for March 18.
