Proposal to reinstate the railway line between Derry and Strabane to be discussed by local council today

The Belfast line is the only railway lined currently operating from Derry.
A proposal to reinstate the train line between Derry and Strabane will be discussed at a council meeting today.
SDLP councillor Steven Edwards will put forward a motion on the proposal at the monthly meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council.
The Great Northern Railway line from Derry to Strabane and beyond to Dublin closed many years ago.
However, remnants of the track and some of the buildings associated with the line still remain along the River Foyle bank from Craigavon Bridge out towards Prehen playing pitches.
In his motion, Cllr Edwards will state: "This Council recognises the strategic, social and economic benefit of restoring the former Great Northern Railway line between Strabane and Derry as an essential first phase of getting Strabane and County Tyrone reconnected to the Irish railway network.
"This Council calls on the Department of Infrastructure to conduct a feasibility study supported by a business case to enable this proposal to be put into effect as soon as possible.
"This Council agrees to write to the Minister of Infrastructure to show our support for including rail expansion to Strabane in the Regional Strategic Transport Network Plan to 2035."
