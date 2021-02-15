Telephone vaccination booking now available for people who received a shielding letter

Telephone vaccination booking is now available for people who received a shielding letter because they are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV) to Covid-19.

The appointments are available at Northern Ireland’s seven regional vaccination centres, including the Foyle Arena in Derry.

To make an appointment by telephone, ring 0300 200 7813. The phone line is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

To make an appointment online, go to https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated

Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme is taking a twin track approach.

If you are aged 65-69, or received a shielding letter because you are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV), you can book an appointment at the regional centres.

If you are aged 70 or over, you will be contacted by your GP and provided with an appointment. You do not have to contact your GP – they will contact you.

Patricia Donnelly, head of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme, said: "I would urge everyone who is eligible to make an appointment to do so without delay.

“Vaccination provides vital protection against the virus. It is so important that we continue to build on the good start to the programme in Northern Ireland.”

Anyone attending the regional vaccination centres must bring ID.

Please don’t book more than one appointment and please turn up for your appointment.