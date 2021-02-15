Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Telephone vaccination booking now available for people who received a shielding letter

Foyle Arena in Derry is one of the regional centres being used

More than 11,000 people have now been vaccinated at the Foyle Arena in Derry

The Foyle Arena is one of the vaccination centres.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Telephone vaccination booking is now available for people who received a shielding letter because they are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV) to Covid-19.

The appointments are available at Northern Ireland’s seven regional vaccination centres, including the Foyle Arena in Derry.

To make an appointment by telephone, ring 0300 200 7813. The phone line is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

To make an appointment online, go to https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated

Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme is taking a twin track approach.

If you are aged 65-69, or received a shielding letter because you are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV), you can book an appointment at the regional centres.

If you are aged 70 or over, you will be contacted by your GP and provided with an appointment. You do not have to contact your GP – they will contact you.

Patricia Donnelly, head of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme, said: "I would urge everyone who is eligible to make an appointment to do so without delay.

“Vaccination provides vital protection against the virus. It is so important that we continue to build on the good start to the programme in Northern Ireland.”

Anyone attending the regional vaccination centres must bring ID.

Please don’t book more than one appointment and please turn up for your appointment.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie