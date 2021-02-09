Stunning new mural of Dalai Lama and Derry man Richard Moore to feature on TV show tonight

A new mural depicting the friendship between the Dalai Lama and Derry man Richard Moore will feature on a TV show tonight.

The mural at Great James Street was created by local company UV Arts.

Ahead of the broadcast of the new ITV programme Home Sweet Home, which will feature Derry in an episode airing on ITV tonight, it was revealed that the mural was suggested by Joanna Lumley, the show’s presenter.

Ms Lumley visited Derry in 2017 to take part in a conference marking the 20th anniversary of Children in Crossfire, the charity set up by Mr Moore.

She returned last autumn to film for the series in which she visits places special to her.

Ms Lumley said: “In Derry we wanted to film the historic murals, The Derry Girls and my friend Richard Moore, the ‘Derry Lama’, as the Dalai Lama calls him.

“It suddenly seemed that we could link these three stories together by art: the ravishing mural Saoirse-Monica showed me of the Derry Girls led us easily to Karl, whose team is creating such important new art work in this fabulous city.

“Would it be possible to celebrate the life-affirming achievements of the man the Dalai Lama calls ‘My hero’ in a mural?

“The finished work is utterly magnificent, and I am proud that I was allowed to spray a tiny bit of it under Karl’s watchful eye. Part of me will always remain in Derry, a city I love with all my heart.”

Home Sweet Home will be shown on ITV tonight at 8pm.