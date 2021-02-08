Police appeal for information after graffiti daubed on walls in the Waterside area of Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information following multiple reports of criminal damage in the form of graffiti in the Waterside area of the city over the weekend.

On Saturday evening police came across incidents of graffiti in Faughan Crescent, Church Road, Glenshane Road, Good Shepherd Glen, Strule Gardens and Rossdowney Road.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 1389 of 06/02/21.

Information can also be given on the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/