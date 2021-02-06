Six new dog waste bins are to be installed at Ebrington Square in Derry.

The planned installation of the new bins emerged at a meeting this week of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee.

Concerns were raised at a recent meeting of the committee about the increased level of waste at Ebrington Square during the lockdown period.

In response, the committee wrote to the Executive Office which is in charge of the management of Ebrington Square.

Sinn Fein councillor Christopher Jackson, who chairs the planning committee, said the Executive Office had written back about the issue.

He said the Executive Office had asked takeaway businesses operating at Ebrington Square to use recyclable materials where possible.

The Executive Office said they also planned to install waste bins for recyclable items at Ebrington Square which, Cllr Jackson said, was 'a first' for the area.

He welcomed the plans to do more to address the waste issues which have come about as a result of the increase in the number of people visiting the area.