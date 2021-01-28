Unionists criticise decision by Derry City and Strabane District Council to reduce threshold for bilingual street signs

Unionists have criticised a decision by Derry City and Strabane District Council to significantly reduce the threshold of support needed for the erection of bilingual street signs.

If an application is made to the council for a bilingual street sign, residents of the street are contacted and asked if they support such a move.

At present, at least 66% of the respondents must be in favour of the bilingual sign for it to erected.

However, the council this evening voted to support a reduction of this threshold to 15%.

The decision was described by unionist councillors at the council's monthly meeting as a 'backwards' step for cross community relations in the local area.

However, those who backed the decision said it would promote equality.

The proposal to reduce the threshold was put forward in a motion by Sinn Fein councillor Mickey Cooper.

His motion read: "Given the increasing demand for bi-lingual street signs to be installed in the DCSDC area, this council supports the lowering of the threshold for the installation of bilingual signage in addresses within the DCSDC boundary to 15%. This proposal would require one resident or their local councillor to come forward with the request to erect a bilingual street sign and if this was to gain the support of 15% of residents on the electoral register then this would be suffice to go forward for approval by Council."

DUP Alderman David Ramsey proposed an amendment to Cllr Cooper's motion, which read: "In the interests of good relations, equality and democracy, this council asks the Environment and Regeneration committee to form a working group to consider this further and attempt to achieve cross community support."

However, when a vote to decide if Alderman Ramsey's amendment would be added to the original motion, it was defeated by 29 votes to nine.

Members of the unionist parties on the council voted to support the inclusion of Alderman Ramsey's amendment, while Sinn Fein, SDLP, People Before Profit, Alliance and independent councillors voted against it.

Cllr Cooper's original motion was then put to a vote and was passed by 29 votes to nine.

Unionist councillors voted against the motion, while it was supported by all other councillors at the meeting.

Cllr Cooper said the issue was not about Irish street signs but about promoting equality within all communities.

"This is not about removing the English language from street signs. It is about being inclusive. That is not a threat to anyone and should be celebrated," he said.