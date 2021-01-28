Special event next week for people in Derry who may be interested in becoming foster parents

A special online event will be held next week for people interested in becoming a foster parent.

It is being organised by Health and Social Care Northern Ireland and will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, February 2, at 3.30pm.

Organisers are particularly keen to hear from people in the Derry, Omagh, Strabane, Enniskillen or Limavady areas who may be considering foster care.

To register your interest please call us on 0800 0720 137 or email info@fostering.hscni.net.