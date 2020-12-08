Derry News opens a new office in the heart of the city centre

The Derry News has moved to a new office in the city centre.

Since its launch in 2001, the paper has been based at Springtown Industrial Estate.

Now, however, the Derry News have moved to an office at 19 Carlisle Road in the heart of the city centre.

While some staff are still working from home as a result of the pandemic, the office is now open for people to call in.

It is the first time in decades that a newspaper office has been based in Derry's city centre.

The Derry News also runs the hugely popular Derry Now website.

Ciaran O'Neill, managing editor of the paper, welcomed the move.

“The paper was first launched in February 2001 and will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its launch next year,” he said.

“Springtown has been a great home to the paper since then but with the move more towards home-working for a lot of staff it made sense for us to look for a new office.

“It is great to be able to open the new office at Carlisle Road which is such a busy part of the city centre.

“We all know how the city centre has suffered in the past year because of the pandemic,

“Any new life coming in to the city centre is good news for the area so we are delighted to be opening up our new office.”