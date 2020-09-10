Well which will provide water for an impoverished community in Africa is to be named after John Hume

A well which will provide water for 1,000 children at a school in Africa is to be named in honour of John Hume.

Wells of Life Ireland will dedicate a water well in rural Uganda to honour the work and life of the former SDLP leader who passed away on August 3.

Wells of Life is a world-wide nonprofit organization that provides access to clean, sustainable water for the poorest communities in Uganda.

Wells of Life founder and CEO Nick Jordan and organization leaders said they wanted to create the John Hume Memorial Well to honour Hume’s efforts in securing peace in Northern Ireland.



“The entire Wells of Life family takes inspiration from leaders such as John Hume," he said.

"Here is a man who left his country in a much better place than where he found it. A simple objective which inspires us to do similar for others."



Wells of Life brings clean water to millions of people in rural Uganda where one in five children die before their fifth birthday.

It’s estimated that a life is lost every 21 seconds through illness contracted from ingesting contaminated water.



The John Hume Memorial Peace Well will be drilled at a primary school in Uganda providing water to up to 1000 children for approximately twenty-five years.

Since 2008, Wells of Life has funded the construction of 527 water wells in the Mityana District of Uganda and launched Project Restoration in 2019 to repair older, deteriorated wells ensuring clean water.



“We share Hume’s belief that community leadership is required to effect change and encourage local cooperative developments to support our life-saving efforts of providing safe water in Uganda,” said Wells of Life President Pete Callahan.