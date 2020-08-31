Peace Bridge in Derry to be closed for five nights this week as a major cleaning operation takes place

The Peace Bridge in Derry is to be closed for five nights this week for cleaning.

The bridge will be closed from 8pm to 6am each evening from tonight Monday, August 31, to Saturday, September 5.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure, which manages the bridge, said the closures were necessary to ensure the safety of the public and those carrying out the cleaning.

During the operation, the bridge's deck and railings will be cleaned.