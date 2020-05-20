Derry families set to take part in the city's largest ever teddy bears picnic this weekend

The biggest teddy bears picnic ever held in Derry will be taking place in gardens across the city this Friday.

Families will be able to access a live stream of online entertainment to participate in the socially-distanced event dubbed 'The Biggest Teddy Bears Picnic At Home Derry Has Ever Seen'.

Organised by Triax Neighbourhood Management and Gasyard Feile, it aims to help young children beat the boredom of lockdown.

Whilst designed for families in the Bogside, Creggan, the Fountain and the Brandywell, it is open to anyone in the city who would like to take part.

More than 700 picnic packs with everything needed to host your own picnic are on their way to homes throughout the Bogside and Triax areas.

Mary Molloy, Communications and Events Officer with Triax Neighbourhood Management, said the interactive event will put a smile on people's faces.

"We all know it's tough for families at the minute and single families in particular.

"Children still need to interact and this is a great way to do that from the safety of their own garden.

"It gives people something to look forward to as well.

"We are all looking for reasons to get dressed up at the moment so we are encouraging people to put on their party clothes and post their pictures to our Facebook page where there will be prizes for the best costumes, best dressed and best picnic on the day.

"There will also be a surprise for families to look out for."

Triax Neighbourhood Management is currently giving out 850 food parcels a week to families in need.

"When we drop off the parcels it's nice for people to see a smiling face and to say hello, but this event will allow for more interactions.

"We don't want to exclude anyone so it is open to people from across the city who would like to join in.

"We have even had interest on Facebook from people in Cavan and Draperstown."

The event is funded by TWO, Co-operation Ireland, Peace Walls Project and Peace IV. The teddy bears' picnic will take place this Friday, May 27 from 2pm to 3pm with music and entertainment available to stream from the Triax Neighbourhood Management and Gasyard Feile Facebook pages.