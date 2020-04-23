Derry musician Roe selected to sing in front of worldwide audience as part of Ireland Performs initiative

Contact
Derry musician Roe
Derry musician Roe has been selected to participate in Ireland Performs, an initiative with Facebook Ireland that supports Irish artists to perform live to a global audience.
Over 120,000 people tuned in to the first week of Ireland Performs and the series will continue for several more weeks.
Roe will perform live from her home on Sunday, April 26 at 9pm.
All performances can be viewed live or watched back afterwards on the Culture Ireland Facebook page.
Each featured artist has had an individual approach to the performance, streaming from their own chosen space.
Viewers responded online from Australia, Tasmania, Japan, across Europe to the US and the follow up views for the performances post the live events continue to grow.
The scheme, launched on April 3, as part of the Republic's Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, has already attracted more than 350 applications.
Ireland Performs will continue for several more weeks with a stellar offer of some of Ireland’s finest talents including theatre, visual arts and spoken word as well as music.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Economy Minister Dianne Dodds and Finance Minister Conor Murphy speaking at today's press conference
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.