Derry musician Roe selected to sing in front of worldwide audience as part of Ireland Performs initiative

Derry musician Roe has been selected to participate in Ireland Performs, an initiative with Facebook Ireland that supports Irish artists to perform live to a global audience.

Over 120,000 people tuned in to the first week of Ireland Performs and the series will continue for several more weeks.

Roe will perform live from her home on Sunday, April 26 at 9pm.

All performances can be viewed live or watched back afterwards on the Culture Ireland Facebook page.



Each featured artist has had an individual approach to the performance, streaming from their own chosen space.

Viewers responded online from Australia, Tasmania, Japan, across Europe to the US and the follow up views for the performances post the live events continue to grow.

The scheme, launched on April 3, as part of the Republic's Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, has already attracted more than 350 applications.

Ireland Performs will continue for several more weeks with a stellar offer of some of Ireland’s finest talents including theatre, visual arts and spoken word as well as music.