Derry YouTuber Adam B helps raise hundreds of pounds for a charity supporting those impacted by coronavirus

Popular Derry YouTuber Adam Beales has helped raise hundreds of pounds for a local charity supporting those impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The local man, who has more than 2.7m followers on YouTube, is regularly asked to send personalised video messages to his fans.

Adam, who goes by the name of Adam B, asked his fans to pay for the messages and promised to double the amount raised.

Through the initiative, a total of £700 was raised and Adam added another £700 before donating the money to the local branch of St Vincent de Paul.

Adam said he had witnessed the effects of coronavirus on local people both financially and emotionally.

"I felt a need to support these people who have been hit badly by this pandemic.

"That’s why I decided to set up an account on Cameo. Cameo is an app where you can pay to receive personalised video clips from your favourite creators.

"I get a lot of requests to record personalised video clips so I thought why not help others by doing so.

"100% of funds that I make through this app will be donated to my local St Vincent De Paul charity to help people who are especially struggling during these times of need."

Adam had a special message for his fans.

"I’d just like to say to everyone reading to stay positive during this time. We will be stronger on the other side."